Word of the day: Tact

Today's word is "tact," a noun that refers to the ability to say and do the right thing without offending or upsetting others. It's about being sensitive, diplomatic, and considerate in difficult situations. People with tact can handle conversations gracefully, making them valuable in personal and professional interactions.

Origin Origin of the word "Tact" comes from the Latin word tactus, meaning "touch." It entered English in the early 17th century, retaining the sense of having a keen sense or touch in social situations. Today, it's widely used to describe people who can navigate sensitive topics with ease.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'tact' Some common synonyms for "tact" include diplomacy, sensitivity, discretion, finesse, thoughtfulness, and politeness. These words reflect the ability to manage interactions carefully and respectfully.

Sentence Sentence usage Let's see how "tact" is used in different contexts: "She handled the criticism with great tact." "His tact helped diffuse the tense situation." "It takes tact to address such personal matters."