Word of the day: Tact

By Pallabi Chatterjee
Dec 30, 2025
06:37 pm
What's the story

Today's word is "tact," a noun that refers to the ability to say and do the right thing without offending or upsetting others. It's about being sensitive, diplomatic, and considerate in difficult situations. People with tact can handle conversations gracefully, making them valuable in personal and professional interactions.

Origin

Origin of the word

"Tact" comes from the Latin word tactus, meaning "touch." It entered English in the early 17th century, retaining the sense of having a keen sense or touch in social situations. Today, it's widely used to describe people who can navigate sensitive topics with ease.

Synonyms

Synonyms for 'tact'

Some common synonyms for "tact" include diplomacy, sensitivity, discretion, finesse, thoughtfulness, and politeness. These words reflect the ability to manage interactions carefully and respectfully.

Sentence

Sentence usage

Let's see how "tact" is used in different contexts: "She handled the criticism with great tact." "His tact helped diffuse the tense situation." "It takes tact to address such personal matters."

Writing

Why use the word

Using "tact" helps describe people who are skilled at communication and conflict resolution. It adds depth to character descriptions and highlights emotional intelligence. Whether in writing or conversation, "tact" shows the importance of kindness and understanding.