Word of the Day: Tactile
What's the story
"Tactile" is an adjective that describes something related to the sense of touch. It can refer to objects with noticeable textures or experiences that involve physical contact. Let us explore this word and see how it is used.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Tactile" comes from the Latin word tactilis, meaning "that may be touched."
It is derived from tangere, meaning "to touch."
The word entered English in the early 17th century and has remained closely linked to the sense of touch.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'tactile'
Words related to "tactile" include tangible, touchable, textured, physical, sensory, and palpable.
Among these, "tangible" is the closest in meaning, while "palpable" often suggests something that can be clearly felt, either physically or emotionally.
Sentence
Sentence usage
Here are a few examples of "tactile":
"The artist created a tactile sculpture with a richly textured surface."
"Children often enjoy tactile toys that encourage hands-on play."
"The fabric's tactile quality made it feel soft and comfortable."
Writing
Why use the word
"Tactile" is commonly used when describing objects, materials, or experiences that engage the sense of touch.
It appears frequently in discussions about design, art, fashion, education, and technology, where texture and physical interaction play an important role.