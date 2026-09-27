Loading...
Home / News / Lifestyle News / Word of the Day: Tactile
Word of the Day: Tactile
Save this word

Word of the Day: Tactile

By Simran Jeet
Sep 27, 2026
04:29 pm
What's the story

"Tactile" is an adjective that describes something related to the sense of touch. It can refer to objects with noticeable textures or experiences that involve physical contact. Let us explore this word and see how it is used.

Origin 

Origin of the word

"Tactile" comes from the Latin word tactilis, meaning "that may be touched."

It is derived from tangere, meaning "to touch."

The word entered English in the early 17th century and has remained closely linked to the sense of touch.

Synonyms 

Synonyms for 'tactile'

Words related to "tactile" include tangible, touchable, textured, physical, sensory, and palpable.

Among these, "tangible" is the closest in meaning, while "palpable" often suggests something that can be clearly felt, either physically or emotionally.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sentence 

Sentence usage

Here are a few examples of "tactile":

"The artist created a tactile sculpture with a richly textured surface."

"Children often enjoy tactile toys that encourage hands-on play."

"The fabric's tactile quality made it feel soft and comfortable."

ADVERTISEMENT

Writing

Why use the word

"Tactile" is commonly used when describing objects, materials, or experiences that engage the sense of touch.

It appears frequently in discussions about design, art, fashion, education, and technology, where texture and physical interaction play an important role.

ADVERTISEMENT