Word of the Day: Tangent
What's the story
"Tangent" is a noun that refers to a topic, idea, or line of thought that suddenly moves away from the main subject being discussed. It is often used when someone starts talking about something unrelated during a conversation or presentation. "Tangent" can also refer to a straight line that touches a curve at one point in mathematics.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Tangent" comes from the Latin word tangens, meaning "touching," which is derived from tangere, meaning "to touch." It entered English in the 16th century as a mathematical term. Over time, it also developed a figurative meaning, describing a shift away from the main topic of discussion.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'tangent'
Some common synonyms for "tangent" include digression, diversion, detour, departure, sidetrack, and deviation. These words convey the idea of moving away from the main point or subject.
Sentence
Sentence usage
Let's see how "tangent" is used in different contexts: "The speaker went off on a tangent and forgot the original topic." "Our meeting took a tangent when the discussion shifted to vacation plans." "She often goes on tangents while telling stories, but they're always interesting."
Writing
Why use the word
"Tangent" is useful when you want to describe a sudden shift away from the main topic or focus. It helps readers understand that the conversation, story, or discussion has temporarily moved in a different direction.