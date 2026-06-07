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Word of the Day: Tangent

By Simran Jeet 07:14 pm Jun 07, 202607:14 pm

What's the story

"Tangent" is a noun that refers to a topic, idea, or line of thought that suddenly moves away from the main subject being discussed. It is often used when someone starts talking about something unrelated during a conversation or presentation. "Tangent" can also refer to a straight line that touches a curve at one point in mathematics.