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Word of the Day: Tedious
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Word of the Day: Tedious

By Simran Jeet
Jun 28, 2026
04:43 pm
What's the story

"Tedious" is an adjective used to describe something that feels boring, repetitive, or too long. It often refers to tasks, activities, or situations that require a lot of patience and seem tiring because they lack excitement. A "tedious" experience can make time feel slow and exhausting.

Origin

Origin  of the word

Imagine the feeling of being mentally drained by something repetitive; that idea lies at the core of "tedious." The word grew out of the Latin taedium, a term connected with boredom and fatigue. As it became part of English, it started describing tasks, routines, and experiences that feel slow, dull, and difficult to stay engaged with.

Synonyms 

Synonyms for 'tedious'

Some common synonyms for "tedious" include boring, monotonous, repetitive, dull, tiresome, and wearisome. These words all describe something that feels mentally exhausting or uninteresting over time.

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Sentence 

Sentence usage

Let's see how "tedious" is used in different contexts: "Filling out the paperwork was a tedious process." "The lecture became tedious after several hours." "He grew tired of the tedious routine at work."

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Writing

Why use the word

"Tedious" is useful when you want to describe something that feels draining because it is repetitive or overly long. It expresses more frustration and mental exhaustion than simply calling something "boring." The word works well for routines, tasks, conversations, or situations that test patience.

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