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Word of the Day: Traction

By Simran Jeet 06:06 pm Jun 14, 202606:06 pm

What's the story

"Traction" is a noun that refers to the grip or friction between a surface and an object, such as a tire on a road. It can also describe the progress, support, or momentum that an idea, product, or project gains over time. When something gains "traction," it starts attracting attention, acceptance, or success.