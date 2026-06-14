Word of the Day: Traction
What's the story
"Traction" is a noun that refers to the grip or friction between a surface and an object, such as a tire on a road. It can also describe the progress, support, or momentum that an idea, product, or project gains over time. When something gains "traction," it starts attracting attention, acceptance, or success.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Traction" comes from the Latin word tractio, meaning "a pulling" or "drawing." It entered English in the 17th century and was first used in physical and mechanical contexts. Over time, it developed a broader meaning and is now commonly used to describe growth, popularity, or momentum.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'traction'
Words related to "traction" include grip, purchase, hold, momentum, advancement, popularity, and acceptance. These terms capture either the idea of physical stability or the growth of an idea, product, or movement.
Sentence
Sentence usage
Here are a few examples of how "traction" can be used: "The car lost traction on the icy road." "Our marketing campaign is finally gaining traction online." "The startup gained traction after receiving positive customer reviews."
Writing
Why use the word
"Traction" is a useful word when discussing growth, progress, or increasing support for an idea, project, or business. It clearly conveys the sense that something is moving forward and beginning to succeed.