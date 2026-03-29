Word of the Day: Tycoon

"Tycoon" (noun) refers to a wealthy and powerful businessperson who has achieved great success in a particular industry. It is often used to describe individuals who control large companies or have significant influence in business and finance.

Origin Origin of the word "Tycoon" comes from the Japanese word taikun, meaning "great lord" or "supreme commander." The term was originally used by foreigners in the 19th century to refer to the Shogun of Japan, a powerful military leader. Over time, the word entered English and evolved to describe highly successful and influential business leaders.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'tycoon' Some common synonyms for "tycoon" include magnate, mogul, industrialist, business leader, and baron. These words describe individuals who possess significant wealth, influence, and authority in the business world.

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Sentence Sentence usage Take a look at these example sentences: "She became a tech tycoon after building a successful startup." "The real estate tycoon owns properties across several countries." "Many young entrepreneurs dream of becoming the next business tycoon."

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