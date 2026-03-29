Word of the Day: Tycoon
What's the story
"Tycoon" (noun) refers to a wealthy and powerful businessperson who has achieved great success in a particular industry. It is often used to describe individuals who control large companies or have significant influence in business and finance.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Tycoon" comes from the Japanese word taikun, meaning "great lord" or "supreme commander." The term was originally used by foreigners in the 19th century to refer to the Shogun of Japan, a powerful military leader. Over time, the word entered English and evolved to describe highly successful and influential business leaders.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'tycoon'
Some common synonyms for "tycoon" include magnate, mogul, industrialist, business leader, and baron. These words describe individuals who possess significant wealth, influence, and authority in the business world.
Sentence
Sentence usage
Take a look at these example sentences: "She became a tech tycoon after building a successful startup." "The real estate tycoon owns properties across several countries." "Many young entrepreneurs dream of becoming the next business tycoon."
Writing
Why use the word
You can use "tycoon" to express the idea of a highly successful and influential business leader. It works well when referring to individuals who possess great wealth, authority, or control within industries such as technology, finance, or real estate. In writing or conversation, the word helps emphasize ambition, power, and major business success.