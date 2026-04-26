Word of the Day: Umbrage
What's the story
"Umbrage" (noun) is used when someone feels offended, upset, or slightly annoyed by something. It often comes up in phrases like "take umbrage," meaning to feel hurt or displeased by a remark or action. The word has a slightly formal tone but still feels natural in everyday expression.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Umbrage" comes from the Latin word umbra, meaning "shade" or "shadow." It entered English in the 15th century and was first used to describe shadow or shade. Over time, its meaning shifted to represent a feeling of slight offense or resentment, as if something cast a shadow on one's mood.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'umbrage'
Some similar words include offense, resentment, annoyance, displeasure, and irritation. These words are used when describing feelings of being upset or hurt by something someone said or did.
Usage
Sentence usage
Here's how "umbrage" can be used in a sentence: "She took umbrage at his casual remark." "He seemed to take umbrage over a minor issue." "They meant no harm, but he still felt umbrage."
Writing
Why use the word
"Umbrage" suits moments when a reaction is quiet but meaningful, where someone feels a hint of hurt or discomfort. It fits well in conversations, narratives, or formal writing where emotions are involved. It helps show sensitivity in a situation without making the feeling seem too strong or dramatic.