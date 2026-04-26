Word of the Day: Umbrage

"Umbrage" (noun) is used when someone feels offended, upset, or slightly annoyed by something. It often comes up in phrases like "take umbrage," meaning to feel hurt or displeased by a remark or action. The word has a slightly formal tone but still feels natural in everyday expression.

Origin Origin of the word "Umbrage" comes from the Latin word umbra, meaning "shade" or "shadow." It entered English in the 15th century and was first used to describe shadow or shade. Over time, its meaning shifted to represent a feeling of slight offense or resentment, as if something cast a shadow on one's mood.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'umbrage' Some similar words include offense, resentment, annoyance, displeasure, and irritation. These words are used when describing feelings of being upset or hurt by something someone said or did.

Advertisement

Usage Sentence usage Here's how "umbrage" can be used in a sentence: "She took umbrage at his casual remark." "He seemed to take umbrage over a minor issue." "They meant no harm, but he still felt umbrage."

Advertisement