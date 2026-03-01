Word of the Day: Umpteen

"Umpteen" is an informal adjective that means very many or countless, though not in an exact number. It is often used to exaggerate how often something has happened or how many times something has been done. The word suggests impatience, humor, or emphasis rather than precision.

Origin Origin of the word "Umpteen" comes from "ump," an old word used to represent an unspecified number, combined with "-teen," as in 13 or 14. It appeared in English in the late 19th century as playful slang. Over time, it became a common informal way to express a large, vague number.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'umpteen' Some common synonyms for "umpteen" include countless, numerous, many, and several. These words describe large quantities. However, "umpteen" carries a casual tone and is often used when the speaker feels slightly annoyed or wants to exaggerate for effect.

Sentence Sentence usage Let's see how "umpteen" is used in different contexts. "I've told you umpteen times to clean your room." "She tried umpteen dresses before choosing one." "He checked his phone umpteen times during the meeting."

