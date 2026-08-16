Word of the Day: Unravel
What's the story
"Unravel" is a verb with two closely related meanings. It can mean to untangle something that is twisted or knotted, or to gradually solve, understand, or explain something complicated. It is often used for mysteries, problems, stories, and situations that become clearer over time.
Origin
A little about its origin
"Unravel" is formed from "un-", meaning to reverse an action, and "ravel," meaning to tangle or entangle.
It has been used in English since the 16th century.
The figurative meaning of solving or understanding something developed from the idea of untangling.
Synonyms
Words that mean 'unravel'
Depending on the context, "unravel" can be replaced by untangle, solve, decode, decipher, explain, clarify, resolve, investigate, or disentangle.
These words are useful when talking about making sense of something confusing or separating something that has become tangled.
Sentence
Sentence usage
Let's see how 'unravel' can be used in sentences:
"The detective worked for weeks to unravel the mystery."
"She slowly unraveled the complicated instructions."
"The threads began to unravel after the fabric was damaged."
Writing
Why use the word
"Unravel" works especially well when describing something that becomes clear little by little.
It can make a sentence more vivid when you're talking about solving a mystery, understanding a difficult problem, or discovering what really happened.