Word of the Day: Usurp
What's the story
"Usurp" refers to taking someone's position, power, or authority without their permission or legal right. It often describes situations where a person takes control that rightfully belongs to someone else. The word is commonly used in discussions about leadership disputes, political struggles, and unfair takeovers.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Usurp" comes from the Latin word usurpare, meaning "to take possession of" or "to make use of."
It entered the English language through Old French in the 14th century.
Over time, it became associated with taking someone's position, power, or rights without permission or legal authority.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'usurp'
Words with meanings similar to "usurp" include seize, take over, appropriate, supplant, commandeer, and take control of.
These terms describe gaining possession or authority, often without permission
Usage
Sentence usage
Let's look at "squander" in a few sentences:
"The prince tried to usurp the throne from his older brother."
"The new manager was accused of trying to usurp the director's authority."
"No employee should attempt to usurp the responsibilities of another team member."
Writing
Why use the word
"Usurp" is useful when describing an unfair attempt to take control or authority that belongs to someone else.
It is often used in conversations about politics, leadership, and workplace disputes.
Using this word makes it easier to explain situations involving power struggles or taking someone's rightful position without permission.