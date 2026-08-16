Word of the Day: Vacillate
What's the story
"Vacillate" is a verb that means to keep changing your mind or to move between different choices, opinions, or feelings. It is often used when someone finds it difficult to make a firm decision and keeps going back and forth before settling on an option.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Vacillate" comes from the Latin vacillare, meaning "to sway" or "to waver."
It entered English in the 17th century. Its original sense of physically swaying later developed into the idea of being uncertain or changing between different choices.
Synonym
Words similar to 'vacillate'
Some alternatives for "vacillate" include waver, hesitate, fluctuate, sway, dither, waiver, falter, alternate, and swing.
These words describe uncertainty or movement between different choices, opinions, or states
Sentence
Sentence usage
See "vacillate" in these examples:
"She vacillated between accepting the offer and staying at her current job."
"He tends to vacillate whenever he has to make an important decision."
"The committee vacillated for weeks before reaching an agreement."
Writing
Why use the word
"Vacillate" is a useful word when someone cannot settle on a decision.
It captures the idea of repeatedly moving between choices rather than simply being unsure once.
Use it when you want to describe hesitation that continues over a period of time.