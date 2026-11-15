Word of the Day: Valiant
What's the story
"Valiant" (adjective) describes someone who shows courage and determination, especially when facing danger, difficulty, or challenging circumstances. It is often used for people who stand firm despite fear or take brave action when situations become difficult. The word highlights strength, boldness, and a willingness to face challenges.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Valiant" comes from the Old French word vaillant, which means strong, worthy, or courageous.
It is linked to the Latin word valere, meaning "to be strong" or "to be well."
Over time, the word came to describe people who display bravery and courage, particularly in difficult situations.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'valiant'
Some synonyms for "valiant" include brave, courageous, fearless, heroic, gallant, bold, intrepid, dauntless, valorous, and stout-hearted.
These words describe different expressions of courage and determination.
While some emphasize fearlessness in dangerous situations, others highlight the strength to stand firm and face adversity.
Sentence
Sentence usage
Here are a few examples of how "valiant" can be used in sentences:
"The valiant soldier risked his life to protect his fellow comrades."
"She made a valiant effort to complete the race despite her exhaustion."
"The firefighters were praised for their valiant efforts to rescue the trapped family."
Writing
Why use the word
Using the word "valiant" enriches your vocabulary by offering a stronger way to describe bravery.
Unlike simply calling someone brave, "valiant" often highlights courage demonstrated through action, particularly in challenging circumstances.
It can describe heroic individuals, determined efforts, and remarkable acts of courage.