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Word of the Day: Vestige
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Word of the Day: Vestige

By Simran Jeet
Jun 14, 2026
06:13 pm
What's the story

"Vestige" is a noun that refers to a small remaining part, trace, or sign of something that once existed but has largely disappeared. It is often used to describe remnants of the past, whether physical objects, traditions, feelings, or ideas. Let us learn more about this word.

Origin

Origin of the word

The word "vestige" comes from the Latin vestigium, which meant a footprint or trace left behind. It entered the English language during the 15th century. Today, it is used to refer to any small remaining sign of something that once existed.

Synonyms

Words with a similar meaning

You can use words like trace, remnant, fragment, relic, or remainder in place of "vestige." These terms highlight the presence of something that once existed in a larger or more complete state.

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Sentence

See it in action

Here are a few examples of how "vestige" can be used: "There was not a vestige of evidence left at the scene." "The ancient wall is one of the last vestiges of the old kingdom." "Only a vestige of his former confidence remained after the setback."

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Writing

Why use the word

The word "vestige" is ideal for describing lingering signs of people, places, ideas, or traditions. It suggests that the original may be gone, but evidence of it can still be found. This adds richness and context to your descriptions.

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