Word of the Day: Vestige
What's the story
"Vestige" is a noun that refers to a small remaining part, trace, or sign of something that once existed but has largely disappeared. It is often used to describe remnants of the past, whether physical objects, traditions, feelings, or ideas. Let us learn more about this word.
Origin
Origin of the word
The word "vestige" comes from the Latin vestigium, which meant a footprint or trace left behind. It entered the English language during the 15th century. Today, it is used to refer to any small remaining sign of something that once existed.
Synonyms
Words with a similar meaning
You can use words like trace, remnant, fragment, relic, or remainder in place of "vestige." These terms highlight the presence of something that once existed in a larger or more complete state.
Sentence
See it in action
Here are a few examples of how "vestige" can be used: "There was not a vestige of evidence left at the scene." "The ancient wall is one of the last vestiges of the old kingdom." "Only a vestige of his former confidence remained after the setback."
Writing
Why use the word
The word "vestige" is ideal for describing lingering signs of people, places, ideas, or traditions. It suggests that the original may be gone, but evidence of it can still be found. This adds richness and context to your descriptions.