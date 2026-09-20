Word of the Day: Winsome
What's the story
"Winsome" is an adjective used to describe someone or something that is charming, pleasant, or appealing in a simple and natural way. It often refers to a person's manner, smile, or personality. Let us learn more about this word and how to use it.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Winsome" comes from the Old English word wynsum, meaning "pleasant," "agreeable," or "delightful."
It is related to wynn, an Old English word meaning "joy" or "pleasure."
The word has been used in English since the Middle Ages.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'winsome'
Words related to "winsome" include charming, appealing, pleasant, attractive, engaging, delightful, and endearing.
Among these, "charming" is the closest in meaning, while "endearing" often suggests that someone or something inspires affection or fondness.
Sentence
Sentence usage
See it in these examples:
"Her winsome smile quickly won over the audience."
"The child had a winsome personality that everyone admired."
"His winsome manner made him easy to talk to."
Writing
Why use the word
"Winsome" usually carries a warm, positive tone.
It is often used to highlight a quality that makes someone naturally appealing or pleasant, without suggesting that they are deliberately trying to charm others.