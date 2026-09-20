Loading...
Home / News / Lifestyle News / Word of the Day: Winsome
Word of the Day: Winsome
Use this word

Word of the Day: Winsome

By Simran Jeet
Sep 20, 2026
03:02 pm
What's the story

"Winsome" is an adjective used to describe someone or something that is charming, pleasant, or appealing in a simple and natural way. It often refers to a person's manner, smile, or personality. Let us learn more about this word and how to use it.

Origin

Origin of the word

"Winsome" comes from the Old English word wynsum, meaning "pleasant," "agreeable," or "delightful."

It is related to wynn, an Old English word meaning "joy" or "pleasure."

The word has been used in English since the Middle Ages.

Synonyms 

Synonyms for 'winsome'

Words related to "winsome" include charming, appealing, pleasant, attractive, engaging, delightful, and endearing.

Among these, "charming" is the closest in meaning, while "endearing" often suggests that someone or something inspires affection or fondness.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sentence 

Sentence usage

See it in these examples:

"Her winsome smile quickly won over the audience."

"The child had a winsome personality that everyone admired."

"His winsome manner made him easy to talk to."

ADVERTISEMENT

Writing

Why use the word

"Winsome" usually carries a warm, positive tone.

It is often used to highlight a quality that makes someone naturally appealing or pleasant, without suggesting that they are deliberately trying to charm others.

ADVERTISEMENT