Word of the Day: Yore

"Yore" (noun) refers to a long time in the past, often used when talking about history, traditions, or earlier times. It usually appears in the phrase "days of yore," which brings a sense of nostalgia and old-world charm. The word carries a warm, slightly old-fashioned feel, often used when looking back at earlier times.

Origin Origin of the word "Yore" comes from Old English geara, meaning "formerly" or "long ago." It has been used in English for centuries, especially in storytelling and historical writing. Over time, it became a way to refer to the distant past in a more expressive and nostalgic manner.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'yore' Some similar words include past, bygone days, former times, history, and antiquity. These words are often used when referring to earlier periods or times that have already passed

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Sentence Sentence usage Take a look at these sentence examples: "Stories of heroes from days of yore are still told today." "The village still holds traditions from years of yore." "He enjoyed reading tales set in the distant yore."

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