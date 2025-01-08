What's the story

In the realm of fashion, the allure of artisanal accessories is truly enduring.

Woven seagrass handbags, however, hold a unique appeal that transcends trends, blending style with a conscious nod to Mother Nature.

Rooted in a centuries-old craft, these bags have journeyed far from their humble origins.

Now, they are coveted by eco-chic fashionistas worldwide, claiming a well-deserved spot in their wardrobe.