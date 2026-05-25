5 footwear picks that work in every season

Celebrities have always been a source of inspiration when it comes to fashion, and their footwear choices are no different. From red carpet events to casual outings, the shoes they wear can give you a glimpse of timeless styles that can be worn throughout the year. Whether you're looking for elegance or comfort, celebrity footwear trends have something for everyone. Here are some classic shoe styles inspired by celebs.

#1 Classic pumps for elegance Classic pumps are a staple in every celebrity wardrobe. These shoes are perfect for adding a touch of elegance to any outfit. Celebrities often opt for pumps with a pointed toe and stiletto heel, making them perfect for formal occasions. The versatility of pumps makes them perfect for pairing with dresses or tailored pants, making them a must-have in every wardrobe.

#2 Sneakers for casual chic Sneakers have become a favorite among celebrities for their comfort and style. From high-tops to low-tops, sneakers can be worn with anything from jeans to casual dresses. Celebrities often go for neutral colors, or bold patterns, depending on their personal style. This footwear trend proves that you can be both comfortable and chic at the same time.

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#3 Ankle boots for versatility Ankle boots are the perfect blend of versatility and style, which is why they are a celebrity favorite. They look great with skinny jeans, skirts, and even shorts, making them perfect for all seasons. Celebrities often go for styles with embellishments like buckles or zippers to add an element of interest.

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#4 Loafers for understated sophistication Loafers are a classic, understated footwear option that celebrities often opt for when they want to keep it simple, yet sophisticated. These slip-on shoes are perfect for both casual and formal occasions, depending on how you style them. Loafers come in a variety of materials like leather or suede, giving you options to match your outfit.