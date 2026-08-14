Love a hearty breakfast? Try these 5 split pea dishes
What's the story
Yellow split peas are a versatile and nutritious ingredient that can be used in several breakfast recipes. Rich in protein and fiber, they make an excellent choice for those looking for a hearty start to the day. Here are five simple breakfast ideas that use yellow split peas, giving you a filling meal that is easy to prepare and delicious to eat.
Dish 1
Yellow split pea porridge
Yellow split pea porridge is a comforting dish that can be enjoyed any time of the day.
To make this porridge, cook yellow split peas until soft and mash them into a smooth consistency.
Add water or milk to achieve the desired texture. Season with salt or spices, like turmeric, for added flavor.
This porridge is not only filling but also packed with nutrients.
Dish 2
Savory yellow split pea pancakes
For those who prefer savory breakfasts, yellow split pea pancakes are an excellent option.
Blend cooked yellow split peas with flour, water, and spices to make a batter.
Cook on a skillet until golden brown on both sides.
These pancakes can be served with yogurt or *chutney* for an extra burst of flavor.
Dish 3
Yellow split pea smoothie bowl
A yellow split pea smoothie bowl makes for a unique twist on traditional smoothies.
Blend cooked yellow split peas with your choice of fruits, like bananas or berries, for sweetness.
Add some almond milk or yogurt for creaminess, and top with nuts or seeds for crunchiness.
This smoothie bowl is both refreshing and satisfying.
Dish 4
Spiced yellow split pea soup
Spiced yellow split pea soup makes for a warm, comforting breakfast option, especially during cooler months.
Cook yellow split peas with onions, garlic, ginger, and spices like cumin and coriander until tender.
Blend partially if you want a smoother texture, or leave it chunky, depending on your preference.
Serve hot, garnished with fresh herbs like cilantro or parsley.
Dish 5
Crunchy yellow split pea granola bars
For those on the go, crunchy yellow split pea granola bars make for the perfect portable breakfast option.
Mix cooked yellow split peas with oats, honey, nuts, and dried fruits of your choice.
Press the mixture into a baking dish, and bake until firm.
Cut into bars, and store in an airtight container for a quick snack anytime.