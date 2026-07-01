Beat bloating with these 5 easy yoga poses
What's the story
Yoga is a gentle way to improve digestion, especially for beginners. By practicing certain poses, you can stimulate your digestive organs and relieve discomfort. These poses are easy to perform and require no special equipment, making them accessible to everyone. Here are five beginner-friendly yoga poses that can help enhance digestion and promote a sense of well-being.
Tip 1
Cat-Cow stretch
The cat-cow stretch is a dynamic movement that warms up the spine and helps massage the abdominal organs. Start on all fours with your hands under your shoulders and knees under your hips. Inhale as you arch your back (cow pose), then exhale as you round your spine (cat pose). This flow helps increase blood flow to the digestive tract, aiding digestion.
Tip 2
Seated forward bend
The seated forward bend is a calming pose that stretches the spine and stimulates the digestive organs. Sit with your legs extended straight in front of you, inhale deeply, and as you exhale, reach toward your toes while keeping your back straight. This pose helps improve circulation in the abdomen and can relieve bloating.
Tip 3
Supine spinal twist
The supine spinal twist is great for gently massaging the intestines and improving digestion. Lie on your back with arms extended outwards like a T-shape. Bend one knee towards your chest, then guide it across your body using the opposite hand while keeping both shoulders grounded on the floor.
Tip 4
Wind-relieving pose
The wind-relieving pose targets flatulence by gently compressing abdominal muscles. Sit comfortably with one foot tucked under the opposite knee. Hold onto the raised knee with both hands, pulling it towards you. This should be done while maintaining a straight posture to avoid unnecessary strain. This pose is particularly useful for relieving discomfort caused by gas, making it a go-to for many seeking digestive relief.
Tip 5
Child's pose
Child's pose is a restorative pose that calms both mind and body, while aiding digestion. Kneel on the mat, sit back onto your heels, and extend your arms forward on the mat. Rest your forehead downwards. This pose relaxes the abdominal muscles, promoting better digestion and relieving stress.