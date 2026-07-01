Beat bloating with these 5 easy yoga poses

Tip 4

Wind-relieving pose

The wind-relieving pose targets flatulence by gently compressing abdominal muscles. Sit comfortably with one foot tucked under the opposite knee. Hold onto the raised knee with both hands, pulling it towards you. This should be done while maintaining a straight posture to avoid unnecessary strain. This pose is particularly useful for relieving discomfort caused by gas, making it a go-to for many seeking digestive relief.