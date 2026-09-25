Give your tired body a break with these yoga poses
What's the story
In today's digital age, screen fatigue has become a common problem. Prolonged exposure to screens can lead to discomfort and strain on the eyes and body. Yoga offers simple yet effective poses that can help alleviate these symptoms. By incorporating these exercises into your routine, you can find relief from the physical and mental stress caused by extended screen time. Here are five yoga poses designed to combat screen fatigue.
Spinal stretch
Cat-cow stretch for spinal relief
The cat-cow stretch is a gentle way to warm up the spine and relieve tension.
Start on your hands and knees in a tabletop position.
Inhale as you arch your back, lifting your head and tailbone towards the ceiling (cow pose).
Exhale as you round your back, tucking your chin to your chest (cat pose).
Repeat this sequence five times to improve flexibility and reduce stiffness.
Relaxation pose
Child's pose for relaxation
Child's pose is an excellent way to relax both mind and body.
Kneel on the floor with toes touching and knees apart.
Sit back on your heels and extend your arms forward on the mat.
Breathe deeply as you hold this position for one minute or longer if desired.
This pose helps calm the nervous system and eases tension in the back.
Neck relief
Forward bend for neck relief
A forward bend can work wonders for relieving neck strain from looking down at screens.
Stand with feet hip-width apart, bend at the hips while keeping knees slightly bent, and let your torso hang forward towards the ground without forcing it downwards.
Hold onto elbows or let arms dangle freely for 30 seconds before slowly rising back up.
Hamstring stretch
Seated forward bend for hamstring stretch
Seated forward bends also stretch hamstrings, which may tighten from prolonged sitting during screen use.
Sit with legs extended straight out in front of you; inhale deeply before exhaling while reaching toward your toes (or shins, if you cannot reach your toes yet).
Hold the stretch for 20 to 30 seconds, focusing on breathing deeply throughout the entire duration.
Tension release
Neck rolls for tension release
Neck rolls are simple but effective in releasing built-up tension around the neck area after hours spent staring at computer monitors or smartphones.
Sit comfortably with a straight spine; drop the right ear toward the right shoulder, then gently roll the head forward, leftward, and back to the starting point.
Repeat the cycle a few times, alternating directions each time, ensuring a balanced release of tightness.