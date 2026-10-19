Halasana: A simple yoga pose for better flexibility
What's the story
The yoga plow pose, or halasana, is a beginner-friendly inversion that improves flexibility and strengthens the core. It requires you to lie on your back and lift your legs over your head, touching the floor behind you. This pose stretches the spine, shoulders, and hamstrings, while improving circulation and digestion. It is a calming pose that can relieve stress and tension.
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Benefits of Halasana
Halasana offers several benefits for both the body and mind.
It helps improve flexibility in the spine and hamstrings, while strengthening core muscles.
The pose also stimulates the thyroid gland, which can help regulate metabolism.
Practicing halasana regularly may improve digestion by massaging abdominal organs.
Additionally, this pose promotes relaxation by calming the nervous system.
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Steps to perform Halasana safely
To perform halasana safely, start by lying flat on your back with arms at your sides.
Inhale deeply as you lift your legs towards the ceiling to form a right angle with your torso.
Exhale as you slowly lower your legs over your head, keeping them straight.
Use support like a wall or props if needed until you gain confidence in balance and control.
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Common mistakes to avoid
One common mistake is straining the neck or shoulders by not supporting them properly during the pose.
Ensure that weight is distributed evenly across the upper back, instead of putting pressure on these areas.
Another mistake is attempting to touch the floor without sufficient flexibility; it's better to keep feet hovering above the ground than forcing them down prematurely.
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Tips for beginners
Beginners should practice halasana under supervision initially until they become comfortable with its mechanics and effects on their bodies.
Using props such as blankets or bolsters can provide additional support during practice sessions.
Gradually increasing time spent in this pose will help build strength without causing strain or injury over time.