5 creative watercress recipes you need to try
What's the story
Often overshadowed by more popular greens, watercress is a versatile and nutritious leafy green that deserves more attention in the culinary world. With its peppery flavor and rich nutrient profile, watercress can elevate a range of dishes. Here are five unique ways to incorporate watercress into your meals, offering fresh ideas for both seasoned cooks and kitchen novices alike.
Dish 1
Watercress pesto delight
Watercress pesto is a vibrant twist on the classic basil version. Blend fresh watercress leaves with garlic, pine nuts, Parmesan cheese, olive oil, and lemon juice for a zesty sauce. This green concoction can be used as a pasta dressing, sandwich spread, or even a dip for veggies. The peppery notes of watercress add an unexpected kick that pairs well with its creamy texture.
Dish 2
Refreshing watercress smoothie
For those who love starting their day with a healthy boost, adding watercress to your morning smoothie is a great idea. Blend it with fruits like bananas or apples, and a splash of orange juice or almond milk for sweetness. The result is a refreshing drink packed with vitamins A and C, iron, and calcium from the leafy green.
Dish 3
Crispy watercress chips
Transform watercress into crispy chips by lightly tossing the leaves in olive oil and sea salt before baking them at low heat until crisp. These chips make for an excellent snack option or an interesting garnish on soups and salads. They provide crunch without the extra calories found in traditional potato chips.
Dish 4
Savory watercress soup
A warm bowl of savory watercress soup is perfect for cooler days. Sauté onions and garlic in olive oil until soft, then add vegetable broth and chopped potatoes. Once the potatoes are tender, stir in fresh watercress leaves until wilted. Blend until smooth for a creamy texture without dairy products.
Dish 5
Zesty watercress salad
Create a zesty salad by mixing fresh watercress leaves with sliced cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, and avocado cubes. Drizzle with lemon vinaigrette dressing made from whisking together lemon juice, Dijon mustard, honey, salt, and pepper, then slowly add olive oil while whisking continuously until emulsified. This combination makes for a refreshing side dish, perfect for any meal occasion.