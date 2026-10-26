Have ripe bananas? Turn them into these tasty desserts

Banana bread is a timeless favorite that never fails to please.

The ripeness of bananas adds moisture and sweetness to the bread, making it soft and flavorful.

To make banana bread, mash two or three ripe bananas and mix with flour, sugar, baking soda, and a pinch of salt.

Bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for about an hour, until golden brown.

This dessert goes well with nuts or chocolate chips for added texture.