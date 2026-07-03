Carob banana bread is another delicious way to enjoy this versatile ingredient

5 delicious desserts you can make with carob

By Vinita Jain 10:53 am Jul 03, 202610:53 am

What's the story

Carob, a legume from the Mediterranean, is increasingly becoming popular as a chocolate substitute. It has a naturally sweet flavor with no caffeine or theobromine, making it an ideal option for those looking for alternatives. Carob can be used in a variety of desserts to create delicious and healthy treats. Here are five creative dessert ideas using carob that are both unique and satisfying.