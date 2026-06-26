Konjac noodles are a great substitute for regular pasta or noodles

5 tasty dishes you can make with konjac root

By Vinita Jain 02:12 pm Jun 26, 202602:12 pm

What's the story

Konjac root, a versatile ingredient, is taking the culinary world by storm. Famous for its low-calorie and high-fiber content, it makes an ideal choice for those looking to add healthy elements to their meals. From noodles to gelatin, konjac root can be used in many forms. Here are five innovative ways to use konjac root in your cooking, making your meals nutritious and exciting.