Never tried mangosteen? Try these tasty recipes
What's the story
Often called the em queen of fruits em, mangosteen is famous for its sweet and tangy flavor. This tropical fruit is not just delicious but also packed with nutrients. From smoothies to salads, mangosteen can be used in a variety of recipes to add a unique twist to your meals. Here are five creative ways to enjoy this exotic fruit, each offering a different taste experience.
Smoothie
Mangosteen smoothie delight
A mangosteen smoothie is a refreshing way to start your day.
Blend fresh mangosteen segments with banana, yogurt, and a splash of orange juice for a creamy drink that is both nutritious and satisfying.
The natural sweetness of the fruit pairs perfectly with the tangy orange juice, making it an ideal morning pick-me-up or afternoon snack.
Salad
Tropical mangosteen salad
Add a tropical twist to your lunch with a mangosteen salad.
Toss mixed greens with sliced mangosteen, avocado, and cucumber for a colorful dish.
Drizzle with lime vinaigrette for added zest that complements the sweetness of the fruit.
This salad makes for a light, yet satisfying meal option, perfect for warm weather.
Sorbet
Mangosteen sorbet treat
For those hot days, mangosteen sorbet is an ideal dessert option.
Puree ripe mangosteens with sugar and lemon juice, then freeze until firm.
The result is a smooth sorbet that highlights the unique flavor of the fruit while providing a refreshing coolness.
Serve it as an after-dinner treat or enjoy it anytime you crave something sweet, yet light.
Salsa
Spicy mangosteen salsa
Spice up your snacks with some mangosteen salsa.
Dice fresh mangosteen and mix it with diced tomatoes, red onion, jalapeño peppers, cilantro leaves, and lime juice.
This vibrant salsa goes well with tortilla chips or as a topping on grilled vegetables or tofu dishes, adding both heat and sweetness in every bite.
Jam spread
Mangosteen jam spread
Making jam from mangosteens is another way to relish this fruit throughout the year.
Cook down peeled segments along with sugar until thickened into a jam-like consistency, then jar it up for later use.
Spread it over toast at breakfast time, or use it as part of dessert recipes like filling pastries, cakes, and so on.