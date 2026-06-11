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You must explore these botanical gardens in Toronto

By Simran Jeet 03:15 pm Jun 11, 202603:15 pm

What's the story

Toronto is home to some of the most stunning botanical gardens in the world. These green havens are perfect for anyone looking for a peaceful retreat from the city's hustle and bustle. From exotic plants to themed gardens, each of these places has something unique to offer. Here are five must-visit botanical gardens in Toronto, perfect for a peaceful escape.