You must explore these cobblestone streets in Prague
What's the story
Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic, is famous for its stunning architecture and rich history. The city's cobblestone streets are an integral part of its charm, taking you back in time as you walk through them. These narrow lanes are dotted with beautiful buildings, quaint shops, and hidden gems that make exploring the city on foot a delight. Here are some of the best cobblestone streets in Prague.
#1
Discovering Kampa Island's charm
Kampa Island is tucked away in the Vltava River and is famous for its peaceful cobblestone streets.
The area is perfect for a quiet walk away from the hustle and bustle of the city. You can find beautiful views of Charles Bridge and Lesser Town from here.
The streets are lined with galleries and cafes, where you can relax and enjoy local art and culture.
#2
Strolling through Old Town Square
Old Town Square is the heart of Prague's historical center, with its vibrant atmosphere and iconic sights.
The cobblestone streets around the square lead to some of the city's most famous landmarks, including Astronomical Clock and Tyn Church.
You can find street performers, market stalls, and plenty of cafes to sit back and watch the world go by.
#3
Exploring Mala Strana's hidden alleys
*Mala Strana*, or Lesser Town, is famous for its Baroque architecture and winding cobblestone alleys.
The area is a maze of narrow streets that lead to peaceful gardens and historic buildings.
Walking through these alleys gives you a glimpse of Prague's past, with its medieval charm.
The area is less crowded than other tourist spots but equally captivating.
#4
Wandering along Nerudova Street
Nerudova Street is one of Prague's most famous cobblestone streets, thanks to its historic significance and beautiful views.
The street climbs up from Lesser Town Square to Prague Castle, offering stunning views along the way.
It is lined with colorful houses, bearing different symbols representing different trades from centuries ago. This makes it not only a scenic but also an educational walk.