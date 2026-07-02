5 towns that capture the soul of Belgium
What's the story
Belgium is a country with a rich history and culture, but it is also home to some lesser-known towns that are just as charming as the popular ones. These hidden gems give you a glimpse into the country's past, with their medieval architecture and cobblestone streets. From quaint markets to peaceful canals, these towns are perfect for those looking for an offbeat travel experience in Belgium.
Bruges
Bruges' medieval charm
Often referred to as the Venice of the North, Bruges is famous for its well-preserved medieval architecture and winding canals. The town's historic center is a UNESCO World Heritage site, making it a must-visit for history buffs. Visitors can stroll through cobblestone streets lined with Gothic buildings, visit the Belfry tower for panoramic views, or take a boat tour along the canals to see Bruges from a different perspective.
Ghent
Ghent's vibrant culture
Ghent is a beautiful mix of history and modernity. The town has an impressive collection of medieval buildings, including the Gravensteen castle and St. Bavo's Cathedral. However, it is not just about history; Ghent is also known for its lively arts scene and cultural festivals throughout the year. The town's vibrant atmosphere makes it ideal for those looking to experience both traditional Belgian culture and contemporary creativity.
Mechelen
Mechelen's architectural wonders
Mechelen is a small town that is often overlooked by tourists, but it has a lot to offer in terms of architectural beauty. The town is dotted with stunning churches, including St. Rumbold's Cathedral, which has an impressive tower that can be climbed for amazing views. Mechelen's central location also makes it an ideal base for exploring other parts of Belgium, while still enjoying its peaceful charm.
Tournai
Tournai's historical significance
One of Belgium's oldest cities, Tournai has a rich history dating back to Roman times. The town's most famous landmark is its Cathedral of Notre Dame, which is a UNESCO World Heritage site. Tournai also has several museums showcasing its artistic heritage, including works by renowned artists like Rogier van der Weyden. Exploring Tournai gives you an insight into Belgium's early history.
Leuven
Leuven's academic atmosphere
Leuven is home to one of Europe's oldest universities, KU Leuven, which gives the town a lively academic vibe. The university's presence is evident in the youthful energy that fills the streets, and the many cafes where students gather to study or socialize. Leuven also has beautiful architecture, including the stunning Town Hall on the Grote Markt square, making it a perfect blend of education and tourism.