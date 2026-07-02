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5 towns that capture the soul of Belgium

By Simran Jeet 05:16 pm Jul 02, 202605:16 pm

What's the story

Belgium is a country with a rich history and culture, but it is also home to some lesser-known towns that are just as charming as the popular ones. These hidden gems give you a glimpse into the country's past, with their medieval architecture and cobblestone streets. From quaint markets to peaceful canals, these towns are perfect for those looking for an offbeat travel experience in Belgium.