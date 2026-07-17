The secret behind Baroda's famous khaman dhokla
What's the story
Khaman dhokla is a popular breakfast option in Baroda, known for its soft and spongy texture. This steamed gram flour cake is a staple in many households and street stalls across the city. With its light, tangy flavor, it makes for an ideal start to the day. The dish is often garnished with mustard seeds and coriander leaves, adding to its taste and aroma.
#1
Ingredients that make khaman dhokla special
Khaman dhokla is made from gram flour (besan), turmeric powder, lemon juice, and baking soda.
These ingredients are mixed into a batter that is steamed until it sets.
The addition of lemon juice gives it a tangy flavor, while turmeric adds color.
Mustard seeds are often tempered on top before serving.
#2
Street vendors's unique touch
Street vendors in Baroda add their own twist to khaman dhokla by serving it with various chutneys like green chutney and sweet tamarind chutney.
Some even serve it with sev or pomegranate seeds for added texture and flavor contrast.
The prices at street stalls usually range from ₹20 to ₹50 per plate, making it an affordable option for everyone.
#3
Health benefits of khaman dhokla
Khaman dhokla is not just delicious but also healthy.
It's low on calories, high on protein (thanks to gram flour), and easy on the stomach (as it's steamed).
It does not have any added fats, like oil or butter, making it perfect for the health-conscious.
It's a great option for those looking to eat light but still want to enjoy something flavorful and filling.
#4
Tips for making perfect khaman dhokla at home
To make perfect khaman dhokla at home, ensure you use fresh ingredients, especially baking soda, which helps in rising.
Do not skimp on steaming time; about 15 minutes should be enough for the batter to cook through, without becoming dry or dense.
Let it cool slightly before cutting into pieces for serving.