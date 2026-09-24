Ever imagined skating across a salt pan?
What's the story
Botswana's Makgadikgadi Pans provide a unique experience for those looking to skate on vast, otherworldly landscapes. This place, once a part of one of the largest inland seas, now offers a surreal setting for adventurers. The salt pans stretch over hundreds of kilometers, giving a flat surface perfect for skating. With its unique terrain and breathtaking views, this destination is perfect for those looking for an unusual thrill.
#1
The vastness of Makgadikgadi
The Makgadikgadi Pans are among the largest salt flats in the world. These expansive plains offer an unmatched sense of space and freedom to skaters.
The area is dotted with ancient fossilized trees and remnants of past civilizations, adding to its allure.
The sheer size of the pans means skaters can enjoy long stretches without interruption, making it a perfect spot for speed enthusiasts.
#2
Best time to visit
The ideal time to visit the Makgadikgadi Pans is during the dry season, from May to October.
During these months, the weather is cooler and more pleasant for outdoor activities. The dry conditions also ensure that the surface is firm and stable, making it safer for skating.
However, some adventurers prefer visiting during the wet season when shallow waters cover parts of the pans, creating stunning reflections.
#3
Essential gear and safety tips
When skating on the Makgadikgadi Pans, proper gear is a must. Skaters should wear protective gear, such as helmets and knee pads, to avoid injuries on hard surfaces.
Sunscreen is essential because of high UV exposure in open areas with little shade.
Water bottles are a must to stay hydrated in Botswana's heat.
It's also advisable to travel with a guide familiar with local conditions.
#4
Wildlife encounters on the pans
While skating across Botswana's Makgadikgadi Pans, you may come across some fascinating wildlife.
The area is home to zebra migrations and other animals, like elephants and meerkats, who thrive in the region's unique ecosystem.
Spotting these animals from afar can add to your adventure without disturbing their natural habitat or altering their behavior patterns.