Try these yummy jackfruit seed dishes
What's the story
Often ignored, jackfruit seeds are a versatile ingredient that can be used to make a variety of delicious dishes. Packed with nutrients, these seeds are not only economical but also provide a unique texture and flavor to the meals. From savory curries to delightful snacks, jackfruit seeds can be used in many ways to make your meals more interesting. Here are five creative dishes that highlight the potential of this underrated ingredient.
Dish 1
Spicy jackfruit seed curry
Spicy jackfruit seed curry is a delicious dish that marries the earthy flavors of the seeds with aromatic spices.
The seeds are boiled till tender and then cooked with onions, tomatoes, and a mix of spices such as cumin and coriander.
This curry goes well with rice or flatbreads and makes for a hearty meal option for those looking to try something different.
Dish 2
Roasted jackfruit seed snack
Roasted jackfruit seed snack is an easy-to-make treat that brings out the natural nuttiness of the seeds.
After boiling them until soft, toss the seeds with olive oil, salt, and your choice of spices like paprika or garlic powder.
Roast them in the oven until crispy for a satisfying snack that can be munched on any time of the day.
Dish 3
Jackfruit seed stir-fry delight
Jackfruit seed stir-fry delight is a quick dish that highlights the versatility of jackfruit seeds.
The boiled seeds are stir-fried with colorful vegetables such as bell peppers and carrots in soy sauce or tamari for flavor.
This dish makes an excellent option for those looking for a nutritious meal without spending too much time in the kitchen.
Dish 4
Creamy jackfruit seed soup
Creamy jackfruit seed soup is a comforting bowl of goodness ideal for chilly days.
Blend boiled jackfruit seeds into a smooth paste and cook them with vegetable broth, coconut milk, and spices like ginger or turmeric until creamy.
This soup not only warms you up but also gives you essential nutrients from its main ingredient.
Dish 5
Jackfruit seed salad mix
Jackfruit seed salad mix offers a refreshing alternative to traditional salads by including boiled jackfruit seeds.
Toss them with leafy greens such as spinach or kale, along with cherry tomatoes and cucumbers.
Dress lightly with lemon juice or balsamic vinegar before serving chilled as an appetizer or side dish at any meal occasion.