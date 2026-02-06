Make these delightful breakfast dishes with peas today

Indian street breakfasts are a delightful way to kickstart your day, especially if you love the taste of peas. These dishes are not only filling but also give you a taste of India's diverse culinary heritage. From savory snacks to hearty meals, these pea-infused breakfasts are a must-try for anyone wanting to explore Indian street food culture. Here are five such tasty options.

Dish 1 Puffed rice and peas delight Puffed rice and peas make for a light yet filling breakfast option. The dish is prepared by mixing puffed rice with boiled peas, chopped onions, tomatoes, and spices such as cumin and coriander. It's usually garnished with fresh coriander leaves for an added flavor. This dish is easy to digest and gives you an instant energy boost to start your day.

Dish 2 Spicy pea chaat Spicy pea chaat is a tangy and spicy breakfast option that will tantalize your taste buds. The dish comprises boiled peas mixed with tamarind chutney, yogurt, chopped onions, and sev (crispy noodles). The combination of sweet, sour, and spicy flavors makes it a popular choice among street food lovers.

Advertisement

Dish 3 Green pea upma Green pea upma is a savory South Indian breakfast made from semolina cooked with green peas, mustard seeds, curry leaves, and vegetables like carrots or beans. The dish is light on the stomach yet filling enough to keep you energized through the morning. It is often served hot with coconut chutney or sambar.

Advertisement

Dish 4 Pea poha perfection Pea poha is a flattened rice dish cooked with green peas and turmeric for color. It is topped with peanuts for crunch and garnished with fresh coriander leaves. This breakfast option is not only delicious but also packed with nutrients to keep you going all morning long.