5 ways to turn soybeans into delicious meals
What's the story
Soybeans are a versatile ingredient, loaded with protein and other nutrients, making them a staple in many vegetarian diets. From salads to stir-fries, soybeans can be added to a variety of dishes to amp up their taste and nutrition. Here, we bring you five delicious soybean recipes that are not just easy to make, but also healthy. Each recipe highlights the unique qualities of soybeans, making them an amazing addition to your meals.
Stir-fry
Soybean stir-fry delight
Soybean stir-fry is a quick and nutritious dish that combines fresh vegetables with cooked soybeans.
Start by sautéing garlic and onions in a pan until fragrant. Add bell peppers, broccoli, and carrots for color and crunch.
Toss in cooked soybeans, and stir-fry everything together with soy sauce for flavor.
This dish is perfect for those who want a fast meal without compromising on health benefits.
Soup
Creamy soybean soup
A creamy soybean soup is comforting and nourishing, especially on cooler days.
Blend cooked soybeans with vegetable broth until smooth.
Heat the mixture on the stove, adding herbs like thyme or rosemary for added depth of flavor. You can also add some cream or coconut milk for richness, if desired.
This soup is ideal as an appetizer or light lunch option.
Salad
Refreshing soybean salad
A refreshing soybean salad makes for a perfect side dish or light meal option.
Combine cooked soybeans with diced cucumbers, tomatoes, and red onions in a bowl.
Drizzle with olive oil and lemon juice before seasoning with salt and pepper to taste.
Fresh herbs like parsley or cilantro can be added for extra zestiness.
Patties
Savory soybean patties
Savory soybean patties make an excellent vegetarian alternative to traditional burgers.
Mash cooked soybeans until smooth, then mix them with breadcrumbs, minced garlic, chopped onions, and spices like cumin or paprika.
Shape the mixture into patties, and pan-fry until golden brown on both sides.
Serve these patties in burger buns with lettuce, tomato slices, and your favorite condiments.
Casserole
Hearty soybean casserole
A hearty casserole featuring soybeans makes for a filling meal option, perfect for family dinners.
Layer cooked soybeans, along with sliced mushrooms, zucchini, and bell peppers, in a baking dish.
Top with shredded cheese before baking at 180 degrees Celsius (350 degrees Fahrenheit) until bubbly.
This casserole is sure to please everyone at the table while providing essential nutrients from its main ingredient, soybeans!