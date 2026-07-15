5 ways to turn soybeans into delicious meals

Soybean stir-fry is a quick and nutritious dish that combines fresh vegetables with cooked soybeans.

Start by sautéing garlic and onions in a pan until fragrant. Add bell peppers, broccoli, and carrots for color and crunch.

Toss in cooked soybeans, and stir-fry everything together with soy sauce for flavor.

This dish is perfect for those who want a fast meal without compromising on health benefits.