Lantana berries make for an excellent topping for desserts like cakes or ice cream sundaes

Fun ways to add lantana berries to meals

By Vinita Jain 09:40 pm Jun 29, 202609:40 pm

What's the story

Lantana berries, with their unique flavor and vibrant color, are becoming a popular choice in the culinary world. These berries can be used in several dishes, giving them a distinct taste and an appealing look. From sweet to savory, lantana berries can be used in various recipes to make your meals more interesting. Here are some creative ways to use these berries in your cooking.