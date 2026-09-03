Give tofu a delicious twist with these easy ideas

A classic way to enjoy tofu is by adding it to a stir-fry with fresh vegetables.

The key is to cut the tofu into bite-sized cubes and pan-fry them until golden brown.

Add bell peppers, broccoli, and carrots for color and nutrition. Toss in soy sauce, garlic, and ginger for flavoring.

This dish is not only quick, but also packed with nutrients, making it an ideal weeknight meal.