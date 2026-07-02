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5 classic dishes that use ginger

By Simran Jeet 02:41 pm Jul 02, 202602:41 pm

What's the story

African ginger, a versatile spice, is a staple in several traditional dishes across the continent. Renowned for its distinct flavor and health benefits, it is used in both savory and sweet recipes. From enhancing the taste of soups to adding zest to desserts, African ginger is an integral part of culinary traditions. Here are five traditional African dishes that highlight the unique taste of this remarkable spice.