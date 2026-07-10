You must visit these villages in Atlantic Canada
What's the story
Atlantic Canada is dotted with beautiful coastal villages, each with its own charm and history. These hidden gems are perfect for travelers looking to explore beyond the usual tourist spots. From colorful houses to stunning landscapes, these villages provide a peek into the region's maritime culture. Here are some of the lesser-known coastal villages in Atlantic Canada that promise an unforgettable experience.
Peggy's Cove
Explore Peggy's Cove
Peggy's Cove is famous for its picturesque lighthouse perched on granite rocks. This small fishing village near Halifax, Nova Scotia, attracts visitors with its breathtaking views and calm atmosphere. You can walk around the village and see the local artisans at work. The iconic lighthouse is a must-see, but visitors should also take time to explore nearby trails for panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean.
Lunenburg
Discover Lunenburg's heritage
Lunenburg is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, famous for its well-preserved colonial architecture and vibrant waterfront. Located in Nova Scotia, this village is a perfect example of British colonial settlement patterns in North America. You can stroll through streets lined with colorful buildings and visit local museums detailing the area's maritime history. The Fisheries Museum of the Atlantic is a highlight, offering insights into Lunenburg's fishing industry.
St. Andrews
Experience St. Andrews by-the-Sea
St. Andrews by-the-Sea in New Brunswick is a charming village with historic sites and natural beauty. From Victorian-era buildings to lush gardens, this place has it all. You can explore Kingsbrae Garden, or visit the nearby Fundy National Park for hiking trails with breathtaking views of the Bay of Fundy tides. The village also hosts several festivals, celebrating local culture throughout the year.
Cupids
Visit Cupids' Historic Site
Cupids, Newfoundland, is one of North America's oldest English settlements. Established in 1610, it offers a glimpse into early colonial life through its archaeological site. Here, you can see reconstructed buildings, like a blacksmith shop, and learn about the challenges faced by early settlers. The nearby Colony of Avalon provides further insight into this historic period with guided tours and interactive exhibits.
Mahone Bay
Wander through Mahone Bay
Mahone Bay is famous for its three iconic churches dotting the waterfront. The village is located in Nova Scotia and offers stunning views of the surrounding islands. You can take a boat tour to explore these islands or visit local shops selling handmade crafts from artisans. These artisans are inspired by the region's natural beauty, making it a unique shopping experience for visitors.