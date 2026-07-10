Visit these beautiful coastal spots

You must visit these villages in Atlantic Canada

By Simran Jeet 03:26 pm Jul 10, 202603:26 pm

What's the story

Atlantic Canada is dotted with beautiful coastal villages, each with its own charm and history. These hidden gems are perfect for travelers looking to explore beyond the usual tourist spots. From colorful houses to stunning landscapes, these villages provide a peek into the region's maritime culture. Here are some of the lesser-known coastal villages in Atlantic Canada that promise an unforgettable experience.