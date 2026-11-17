Frog stand: A bodyweight exercise that tests your strength
What's the story
The frog stand is a basic yet effective exercise that improves balance and strength. It is a part of many workout regimes, especially those focusing on bodyweight training. By practicing the frog stand, you can improve your core stability, arm strength, and overall body control. Here are some tips to master this exercise and reap its benefits.
Tip 1
Build core strength gradually
Developing core strength is essential for balancing in a frog stand.
Start with basic core exercises like planks and crunches to build a strong foundation.
Gradually increase the duration and intensity of these exercises to improve your stability.
Once you feel confident with basic moves, try incorporating more complex variations to challenge your core further.
Tip 2
Focus on hand placement
Proper hand placement is key to maintaining balance in the frog stand.
Place your hands shoulder-width apart on the ground, fingers pointing forward or slightly outward for comfort.
Ensure that your palms are flat against the floor, and distribute weight evenly between both hands.
This positioning helps maintain equilibrium while performing the exercise.
Tip 3
Engage your legs effectively
Engaging your legs properly is key to keeping your balance in a frog stand.
Keep your knees close to your armpits, and your feet off the ground, as you lean forward slightly.
This posture not only helps you balance but also works on your upper body strength as you hold the position.
Practicing this regularly can improve your stability and strength.
Tip 4
Practice breathing techniques
Breathing techniques can help you maintain focus and control while performing a frog stand.
Take deep breaths before attempting the pose, exhaling slowly as you settle into position.
Continue to breathe steadily throughout the exercise, avoiding any tension or holding of breath that could disrupt balance or cause fatigue.
Tip 5
Consistency is key
Like any other exercise, consistency is key to mastering the frog stand.
Include it in your regular workout routine, practicing it at least a few times a week, if not every day.
With time and regular practice, you'll improve your balance, strength, and coordination, making you a better athlete overall.