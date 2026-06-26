4 things to know about Pattachitra art

#1

Historical roots of Pattachitra

Pattachitra has a rich history that dates back to the 12th century. It was initially used for artistic purposes, depicting scenes from the Ramayana and Mahabharata. Over the years, it evolved into a form of storytelling through art, depicting various aspects of life and culture in Odisha. The craft has been preserved by generations of artisans who continue to uphold its traditional techniques.