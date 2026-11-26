Malihabad: A must-visit destination for mango lovers
What's the story
Malihabad, a small town near Lucknow, is famous for its mango orchards. The six-day itinerary will take you through the lush green orchards, where you can learn about mango cultivation and enjoy the local culture. From visiting traditional farms to tasting different varieties of mangoes, this itinerary offers a comprehensive experience of this region's agricultural heritage.
Day 1
Exploring traditional mango farms
Begin your journey by visiting some of the traditional mango farms in Malihabad.
These farms provide insight into the age-old techniques of mango cultivation, passed down through generations.
Speak to local farmers to learn about their methods and challenges in growing these delicious fruits.
This visit will offer you a deeper appreciation for the hard work that goes into maintaining these orchards.
Day 2
Sampling local mango varieties
Dedicate your second day to sampling various local mango varieties. Malihabad is famous for its unique types, each with its own flavor and texture.
Visit local markets or participate in tastings organized by farmers to get a taste of these seasonal delights.
This experience will not only tantalize your taste buds but also help you understand what makes each variety special.
Day 3
Learning about sustainable farming practices
On day three, focus on learning about sustainable farming practices employed by local farmers.
Many of them have adopted eco-friendly methods to preserve the environment while ensuring high-quality production.
Engage with farmers who practice organic farming or use innovative techniques like drip irrigation and composting.
This insight will highlight how sustainability is becoming an integral part of agriculture.
Day 4
Experiencing local culture and cuisine
Immerse yourself in local culture by exploring traditional crafts and cuisine related to mangoes.
Visit artisans who create handicrafts inspired by this fruit, or try your hand at making dishes using fresh mangoes from nearby orchards.
Interacting with locals will give you a taste of how deeply rooted this fruit is in their daily lives.
Tips
Tips for visiting during peak season
When planning your visit during peak season (usually between April and June), make sure to book accommodations in advance as demand goes up.
Consider renting bicycles or scooters for easy travel between farms and markets within Malihabad itself.
Carry sun protection gear since temperatures can get high during daytime hours.