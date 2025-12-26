Tried the crispy Chinese breakfast snack Youtiao yet? 

Youtiao, a popular Chinese breakfast staple, is a deep-fried dough stick that pairs well with soy milk or congee. This crispy and slightly chewy snack is loved for its simplicity and versatility. Traditionally eaten in the morning, youtiao has become a favorite for any time of the day. Its easy preparation method makes it a common choice for home cooks wanting to try authentic Chinese cuisine.

Ingredients Ingredients and preparation To make youtiao, you need flour, water, yeast, baking soda, salt, and oil. The dough is prepared by mixing the ingredients together until smooth. After resting for a while to allow fermentation, the dough is rolled out and cut into strips. These strips are then twisted together before frying them till golden brown.

Techniques Cooking techniques The key to perfect youtiao is controlling the temperature of the oil while frying. Ideally, the oil should be around 180 degrees Celsius (356 degrees Fahrenheit) so that they cook evenly without getting burnt. Frying them in batches prevents overcrowding in the pan, which can lead to uneven cooking.

Suggestions Serving suggestions Youtiao can be served with sweetened soy milk or savory congee for a traditional breakfast experience. They also make a great accompaniment to noodle soups or can be enjoyed on their own as a snack throughout the day. Some people even use them as wraps for fillings like pickled vegetables or tofu.