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Za'atar and labneh: A Middle-Eastern flavor combo

By Simran Jeet 11:16 am Jun 25, 202611:16 am

What's the story

Za'atar and labneh are two staples of Middle Eastern cuisine, and for good reason. Za'atar is a savory spice blend that combines thyme, oregano, sesame seeds, and sumac. Labneh is a creamy yogurt cheese that adds a tangy touch to any dish. Together, they make a delicious combination that can be used in a variety of dishes. Here is how you can use them in your cooking.