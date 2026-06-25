Za'atar and labneh: A Middle-Eastern flavor combo
What's the story
Za'atar and labneh are two staples of Middle Eastern cuisine, and for good reason. Za'atar is a savory spice blend that combines thyme, oregano, sesame seeds, and sumac. Labneh is a creamy yogurt cheese that adds a tangy touch to any dish. Together, they make a delicious combination that can be used in a variety of dishes. Here is how you can use them in your cooking.
Tip 1
Enhancing salads with za'atar and labneh
Adding za'atar and labneh to salads can take them to the next level. The spice blend adds depth with its earthy notes, while labneh gives a creamy texture that balances the flavors. Simply drizzle some olive oil over your salad, sprinkle with za'atar, and top with a dollop of labneh for an easy, yet satisfying meal.
Tip 2
Flavorful dips for gatherings
Za'atar and labneh make for the perfect base for delicious dips. Mix labneh with za'atar for a simple dip that goes with pita bread or fresh veggies. For an added kick, add garlic or lemon juice to the mix. This dip is perfect for parties or even as an afternoon snack.
Tip 3
Baking bread infused with za'atar
Incorporating za'atar into bread recipes gives an aromatic touch to your baked goods. Knead some za'atar into the dough before baking, or sprinkle it on top of flatbreads before putting them in the oven. The result is a flavorful bread that goes well with soups or can be eaten alone as a snack.
Tip 4
Breakfast ideas featuring labneh
Labneh makes for an amazing breakfast spread when paired with fruits or honey on toast. For something savory, slather it on whole-grain bread, and top it with sliced cucumbers and tomatoes seasoned with za'atar. This combination gives you a nutritious start to your day while also keeping your taste buds happy.