How za'atar spice is used in African dishes
What's the story
Za'atar, a Middle Eastern spice blend, is gaining popularity in Africa for its unique flavor profile. The blend typically consists of thyme, oregano, marjoram, sesame seeds, and salt. In Africa, chefs are creatively incorporating za'atar into traditional dishes, giving them a modern twist while retaining their cultural essence. Here are five African dishes that have been enhanced by the addition of za'atar.
Dish 1
Moroccan za'atar couscous
Couscous is a staple in Moroccan cuisine and is often served with vegetables or legumes.
By adding za'atar to couscous, the dish gets an aromatic lift that complements the natural flavors of the ingredients.
The herbaceous notes of za'atar pair well with the sweetness of carrots or the earthiness of chickpeas, making it a delightful option for those looking to try something new.
Dish 2
Tunisian za'atar flatbread
Flatbread is a versatile item in Tunisian cuisine, often eaten with dips or as a side.
By sprinkling za'atar on flatbread before baking, it gets an extra layer of flavor that goes perfectly with olive oil and fresh herbs.
This simple, yet effective, addition makes flatbread an even more appetizing option for any meal.
Dish 3
Egyptian za'atar Lentil Soup
Lentil soup is a comforting dish in Egypt, especially during cooler months.
Adding za'atar to this soup gives it a refreshing twist by introducing citrusy and herby notes that balance out the richness of lentils and spices used in the recipe.
The result is a hearty soup that warms you up and tantalizes your taste buds.
Dish 4
Nigerian za'atar roasted vegetables
Roasted vegetables are a common part of Nigerian meals, be it as a side or a main course.
Tossing vegetables like sweet potatoes or bell peppers with olive oil and za'atar before roasting them brings out their natural sweetness, while adding depth with savory undertones from the spice blend.
Dish 5
South African za'atar potato salad
Potato salad has different versions across South Africa, but adding za'atar gives this classic dish a refreshing twist.
The tangy lemony notes from za'atar contrast beautifully with creamy potatoes, while enhancing other ingredients like cucumbers or radishes used in the salad mix, making every bite an exciting experience for your palate.