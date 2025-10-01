Za'atar spice blend: 5 must-try recipes

Za'atar, a Middle Eastern spice blend, is taking the culinary world by storm with its unique flavor profile. A mix of herbs, sesame seeds, and sumac, za'atar adds a tangy and nutty taste to dishes. Chefs are experimenting with this versatile spice in innovative ways, creating dishes that highlight its distinct characteristics. Here are five creative ways chefs are using za'atar to elevate their recipes.

Dish 1 Za'atar-infused olive oil Chefs are also infusing olive oil with za'atar for a flavorful drizzle over salads and roasted vegetables. The infusion process involves gently heating olive oil with the spice blend, allowing the flavors to meld together. This infused oil can be used as a finishing touch or a dipping sauce, adding depth and complexity to simple dishes.

Dish 2 Za'atar-spiced flatbreads Flatbreads topped with za'atar have become a popular choice on menus. The spice blend is mixed into the dough or sprinkled on top before baking, giving the bread an aromatic crust. These flatbreads make for an excellent accompaniment to dips or can be enjoyed on their own as a snack.

Dish 3 Roasted vegetables with za'atar Roasting vegetables with za'atar brings out their natural sweetness while adding an earthy note from the spices. Chefs toss vegetables like carrots, potatoes, or cauliflower in olive oil and za'atar before roasting them in the oven. The result is caramelized veggies with an unexpected burst of flavor.

Dish 4 Za'atar yogurt dip A yogurt dip mixed with za'atar is another innovative way chefs are using this spice blend. By combining yogurt with lemon juice and za'atar, they create a creamy dip perfect for pairing with fresh vegetables or pita bread. This tangy dip offers a refreshing contrast to savory snacks.