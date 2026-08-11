You must explore these landmarks in Zagreb, Croatia
What's the story
Zagreb, the capital of Croatia, is a city steeped in history and culture. Its squares are not just meeting points, but also a peek into the city's past and present. From lively markets to peaceful parks, each square has its own character and story. Exploring these squares gives you an opportunity to experience local life and the architectural beauty that Zagreb has to offer.
Central hub
Ban Jelacic Square: The city's heart
Ban Jelacic Square is Zagreb's main square and the city's heart. It is a popular meeting point for locals and tourists alike.
The square is surrounded by historic buildings, cafes, and shops, making it a lively place throughout the day.
The statue of Ban Jelacic stands in the middle of the square, commemorating the Croatian governor from the 19th century.
Historical center
Trg bana Josipa Jelacica: Historical significance
Trg bana Josipa Jelacica is not just a central hub, but also a historical one.
It was established in the 1860s and has been a witness to many important events in Croatian history.
The square has seen everything from political rallies to celebrations, making it a living testament to Zagreb's past.
Its historical significance makes it a must-visit for anyone interested in Croatian history.
Urban escape
Zrinjevac Park: A green oasis
Zrinjevac Park is a peaceful green space in the middle of Zagreb's busy city center.
Part of the Lenuci Horseshoe, a series of connected parks and squares, Zrinjevac offers a respite from urban life with its walking paths, fountains, and flower beds.
It is a favorite among locals looking for some peace or a place to hang out with friends.
Architectural highlights
St. Mark's Square: Architectural marvels
St. Mark's Square is famous for its unique architecture and historical buildings.
The most prominent is St. Mark's Church with its colorful tiled roof featuring the coat of arms of Croatia and Zagreb.
The square is surrounded by other government buildings, giving visitors a peek into Croatia's political life.
Its combination of history and architecture makes it a must-visit place in Zagreb.