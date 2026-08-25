Africa's Zambezi River: A must-visit for rafting
What's the story
The Zambezi River, one of Africa's most iconic rivers, offers a thrilling experience for white-water rafting enthusiasts. Known for its challenging rapids and stunning landscapes, the river provides an adrenaline-pumping adventure for both seasoned rafters and novices alike. With a range of rapids to choose from, the Zambezi promises an unforgettable journey through some of the continent's most breathtaking scenery.
#1
Navigating the Batoka Gorge
The Batoka Gorge is famous for its thrilling rapids, which range from class three to class five.
The gorge offers a mix of calm stretches and turbulent waters, making it ideal for rafters looking for both excitement and relaxation.
Rafters can expect to encounter names like The Devil's Toilet Bowl and The Terminator, which are known for their intensity and require skillful navigation.
#2
Exploring Victoria Falls rapids
The section of the Zambezi River below Victoria Falls is famous for its heart-pumping rapids. This stretch has some of the toughest white-water challenges in the world.
Rafters here can expect to tackle fierce waves and drops as they glide through a stunning landscape, dotted with lush vegetation and wildlife.
The proximity to one of Africa's most iconic landmarks makes this experience even more special.
Tip 1
Tips for first-time rafters
For first-time rafters on the Zambezi River, safety should be the top priority.
Always wear a life jacket and helmet provided by your rafting company.
Listen carefully to your guide's instructions on paddling techniques and safety protocols before heading out on the water.
It's also advisable to wear quick-drying clothes, as you'll get wet during your adventure.
Tip 2
Best time to raft on Zambezi River
The best time for white-water rafting on the Zambezi River is during low water season, which usually falls between August and December.
During this period, lower water levels expose more challenging rapids, while maintaining safety standards.
This season allows rafters to experience thrilling descents with less risk of capsizing due to higher flows found during peak rainy seasons.