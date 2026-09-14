These waterfalls in Zambia are a hiker's dream

Kalambo Falls, one of Africa's tallest waterfalls, is located on the border of Zambia and Tanzania. The waterfall plunges over 221 meters into a gorge below.

The hike to Kalambo Falls takes you through lush vegetation and offers stunning views of the surrounding landscape.

The trail is relatively easy, making it accessible for most hikers. You can also spot various bird species along the way, adding to the natural beauty of this hidden gem.