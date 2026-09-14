These waterfalls in Zambia are a hiker's dream
What's the story
Zambia is home to some of the world's most stunning waterfalls, but most travelers overlook them. These hidden gems offer a unique hiking experience for those willing to venture off the beaten path. The trails promise breathtaking views, and an opportunity to connect with nature away from the crowds. Whether you are an avid hiker or just looking for a peaceful retreat, these secret waterfalls are worth exploring.
#1
Discovering Kalambo Falls
Kalambo Falls, one of Africa's tallest waterfalls, is located on the border of Zambia and Tanzania. The waterfall plunges over 221 meters into a gorge below.
The hike to Kalambo Falls takes you through lush vegetation and offers stunning views of the surrounding landscape.
The trail is relatively easy, making it accessible for most hikers. You can also spot various bird species along the way, adding to the natural beauty of this hidden gem.
#2
Exploring Chishimba Falls
Chishimba Falls is a series of three waterfalls located near Mbala in Northern Province.
The first fall is the most impressive, with water cascading down rocky cliffs into a tranquil pool below.
The hike here gives you an opportunity to explore the local flora and fauna, while enjoying panoramic views of the falls from different vantage points.
It is an ideal spot for photography enthusiasts looking to capture Zambia's natural beauty.
#3
Trekking to Ngonye Falls
Ngonye Falls can be found on the Zambezi River in Western Province. The falls are particularly mesmerizing during the rainy season when water flows in full force, creating a spectacular sight.
The trek to Ngonye Falls takes you through a diverse range of ecosystems, from dense forests to open savannahs.
Hikers can expect to see wildlife such as antelopes and monkeys along their journey, making it an exciting adventure for nature lovers.
#4
Visiting Kundalila Falls
Kundalila Falls is located near Mpika in Muchinga Province and is one of Zambia's most picturesque waterfalls.
It cascades down granite rocks into a pool surrounded by lush greenery.
The hike offers several viewpoints where visitors can admire this natural wonder from different angles.
It also provides opportunities for birdwatching, with many species calling this area home throughout the year.