Zimbabwe travel: 5 items worth packing
What's the story
Zimbabwe, with its stunning landscapes and rich culture, is a dream destination for many travelers. However, to make the most of your trip, you need to be well-prepared. Here are five essential items that can make your journey to Zimbabwe easier and more enjoyable. From practical necessities to cultural considerations, these items will help you navigate the unique experiences this beautiful country has to offer.
Clothing
Lightweight clothing for diverse climates
Zimbabwe's weather can be unpredictable, with warm days and cooler evenings.
Lightweight clothing made of breathable fabrics like cotton or linen will keep you comfortable during the day.
Layering is key; a light jacket or sweater will be useful for cooler nights.
Neutral colors are recommended, as they blend well with the natural surroundings and are less likely to attract unwanted attention.
Electronics
Portable charger for electronic devices
A portable charger is a must-have for keeping your electronic devices charged while on the go.
Zimbabwe's attractions are often spread out, and finding charging points can be difficult outside of major cities.
A portable charger ensures that your phone or camera remains functional for navigation and capturing memories throughout the day.
Sun protection
Sunscreen with high SPF rating
The African sun can be harsh, even on cloudy days.
A sunscreen with a high SPF rating is important to protect your skin from harmful UV rays while exploring outdoor sites like Victoria Falls or Hwange National Park.
Reapply every two hours, especially after swimming or sweating, to maintain its effectiveness.
Hydration
Reusable water bottle for hydration
Staying hydrated is key when traveling in Zimbabwe's warm climate.
A reusable water bottle not only helps reduce plastic waste but also ensures you have access to water at all times.
Many places offer refill stations at little or no cost, making it an economical choice, as well as environmentally friendly.
Adapter
Travel adapter for electrical devices
Zimbabwe uses Type D electrical outlets with a voltage of 220 volts and a frequency of 50 hertz.
A travel adapter is essential if your devices have different plug types or voltage requirements.
This simple tool ensures that your electronics remain usable and are not damaged due to incorrect voltage levels during your stay in Zimbabwe.