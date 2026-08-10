Top spots for ziplining in Costa Rica
What's the story
Costa Rica's cloud forests are famous for their rich biodiversity and stunning landscapes. One of the best ways to experience this natural beauty is through zipline tours. These adventures give you a bird's-eye view of the lush canopies, and an adrenaline rush like no other. With several options available, each offering unique experiences, ziplining in these forests is a must for adventure lovers visiting Costa Rica.
#1
Monteverde Cloud Forest Reserve ziplining
Monteverde is one of the most famous places for ziplining in Costa Rica. The reserve has a number of lines that take you through its famous misty canopies.
You can glide over the treetops and catch sight of exotic birds and other wildlife.
The experience is both thrilling and educational, as guides share info about the forest's ecosystem.
#2
Arenal Volcano National Park adventures
Arenal Volcano National Park also offers amazing zipline experiences with breathtaking views of the volcano and surrounding nature.
The park's ziplines are among the longest and fastest in the country, giving you an exhilarating ride through diverse terrains.
You can also spot wildlife like monkeys and sloths while enjoying panoramic views of one of Costa Rica's most iconic landmarks.
#3
Selvatura Park's hanging bridges experience
While not strictly ziplining, Selvatura Park's hanging bridges offer a different way to explore Monteverde's cloud forest.
These elevated walkways let you walk through the canopy level, giving you a close look at plants and animals living there.
It is an ideal option for those who want a more relaxed experience, but still want to immerse themselves in nature.
Tip 1
Tips for first-time zippers
If you are new to ziplining, safety should be your priority. Always listen to your guides and follow their instructions carefully.
Wear comfortable clothing that allows for free movement, and closed-toe shoes with good grip are a must.
Do not forget to bring water to stay hydrated during your adventure, and consider wearing sunscreen or a hat if you are going during the day.